Among the plethora of things we are inevitably doing to stay sane in isolation, none are more fun, engaging, and time consuming than gaming. And what’s better than gaming? Free games.

So get into lockdown, buckle up and strap in for 10 of the best free to play games in 2020.

Gwent – PC, PS4, XONE

Adapted from the massively popular The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the tabletop card-game Gwent has taken on a life of its own and is hugely fun to play. I mean seriously, when was the last time you saw a minigame in an RPG become so popular that it has spawned a life of its own.

There is no mana system—it all comes down to how carefully you build your deck. This deep trading game is especially enticing if you’ve delved into the Witcher universe but it’s not essential, as all you ultimately need to win is skill and wit. Plus, Gwent’s standalone Thronebreaker campaign turns the game into a story-driven, 30-hour adventure.

If Gwent isn’t your style here are some other free to play card games: Elder Scrolls: Legends, League Of Legends, Hearthstone.

Apex Legends – PS4, XONE, PC

Apex Legends made quite a splash last year when it revolutionised the somewhat tired Battle Royale framework. Building on the art design of Titanfall and little more, Respawn created what is widely regarded as a masterpiece.

As 20 three-person teams battle it out for ultimate supremacy in an ever-tightening map, players have to work together using unique battle loadouts and player attributes to work off each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty – PC

Back in 2017, Blizzard shocked the gaming community when they made one of the greatest strategy games of all time, free of charge. Seven years after that release, Starcraft II: Wings Of Liberty is just as stunning as ever and you can even jump online to test your meddle.

While the two expansion packs, Heart of the Swarm and Legacy of the Void, still cost money, the main campaign is dozens of hours long and will get you up to scratch as one of the best strategy experiences out there.

The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit

This is an engrossing, emotional, and completely free player-tailored narrative experience from Dontond, the studio behind the cult hit Life is Strange. It’s actually set in the same universe.

The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit is a tear-jerker and follows the wonderfully endearing imagination of nine-year-old Chris Erikson and his emotionally distant alcoholic father. A prequel to Life Is Strange, the stakes are a little lower but the story is no less impactful.

PUBG Mobile – Mobile

If you’re gaming on the go then PUBG Mobile has got you covered. It’s free, intense, and simply one of the best Battle Royale games around. It is based on the PC version so you can still aim down the sights, drive vehicles and traverse the massive map easily.

There is even a mechanic that lets you stick lock when running long distances. It is built specifically for mobile too, running with a great frame rate and praise-worthy graphics. The iPhone 6s is the oldest model it will support so make sure you have the right phone before downloading.

World Of Tanks – PS4, XONE, PC

World of Tanks is a tactical classic. While it has spawned spin-offs like World of Warships and World of Warplanes, it’s hard to top the nail-biting tension and gameplay mechanics of these armoured land vehicles.

Featuring tanks from England, America, Germany, China, France, and the Soviet Union among many others, the multiplayer games are huge and insanely intense, so best start lining up that long shot.

Trials Frontier – Mobile

While Trials is a game that relies heavily on precise mechanics, they transfer surprisingly well to touchscreen and makes for an incredibly fun game to have on your phone.

The tactile motorcycle platforming is in perfect form here and plays with some really gorgeous Wild-West themes. While there are some atrocious microtransactions, as a 15-minute daily fix this game is near perfect.

Kingdom Rush – PC, Android

While there are quite simply countless free tower defence games out there, few are as rewarding and instantly gratifying than Kingdom Rush. There are all the usual tropes such as archer towers, barracks, and upgrades but there is also a hero character, reinforcements and special moves that are charmingly cartoonish.

It also features an excellent difficulty increase making it easy to get to grips with the controls but challenging after not too long.

Paladins: Champion of the Realm – PS4, XONE, Switch, PC

If you wanted to play Overwatch but didn’t have the money, then Paladins: Champions of the Realm is an amazing substitute. There are four character classes – Damage, Flank, Support and Front Line (very self-explanatory) – as well as a card-based loadout system.

Couple this with three awesome game modes and you’ll be instantly hooked. The card-based loadouts are the real catch here and make Paladins an outstanding experience in its own right.

Neverwinter – PS4, XONE

Charmingly blending elements of World of Warcraft and Dungeons & Dragons, this streamlined RPG is an absolute must-play for fans of the genre. Each attack is determined by a dice roll lending an enticing element of chance to each encounter.

Neverwinter has 10 PvE campaigns as well as a PvP campaign for more competitive players. If you’re interested in Dungeons & Dragons but enjoy stunning visuals too then this is definitely for you.