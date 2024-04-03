Macklemore, Ziggy Alberts & Jet, plus ten more reasons to attend BASSINTHEGRASS 2024

Read and weep if you can’t get the time off for this gem – because if you ever needed a reason to head to the NT, this is it
Forget everything you think you know about festivals. Darwin throws down with the best of them, and BASSINTHEGRASS is proof.
This epic festival isn’t just about the music (although the lineup is killer!). It’s about soaking up Darwin’s infectious energy.
A town where insanely good looking outdoor scenes are the norm, and where you’ll find locals hitting up waves at Mindil Beach and picnicing in the Botanic Gardens.
That’s the kind of laid-back charm Darwin offers, and BASSINTHEGRASS takes it to a whole new level.
If you want to experience the real Australia, this is it. BASSINTHEGRASS is your chance to dive into Darwin’s local culture and create memories that will last a lifetime.
Sunsets so fire they’ll melt your worries away
You’re chilling on Mindil Beach, under a ridiculously beautiful sky. This ain’t your average festival – this is BASSINTHEGRASS 2024, baby!
We got a lineup hotter than a Darwin midday
We’re talking international acts like Macklemore and Sam Divine, Aussie legends like Ziggy Alberts, Bag Raiders, and Jet, and locals King Stingray, VASSY, and J-Milla.
Forget sweaty indoor venues
Here, you are at one with nature, outdoors, foot loose and fancy free.
And the food scene? Forget about it!
From fresh-off-the-boat seafood to mind-blowing indigenous tucker, BASSINTHEGRASS has got you covered.
More than just music
There’s a whole lot happening. Dive into the markets, get your hands dirty with cool activities, and make some new friends from all corners of the globe.
Keeping it green
BASSINTHEGRASS are sustainability legends, raising awareness about the environment and keeping the party planet-friendly.
Relax and recharge
The Refresh Tent by Power and Water is making a comeback at BASSINTHEGRASS this year. Expect a fully equipped oasis with ample shade, complimentary water, phone charging stations, and comfy seating for unwinding between performances.
Keep the good times rolling
Book accomodation or pitch a tent under a sky crawling with stars and swap stories with your newfound festival fam until sunrise.
Dry Season Delights
May is prime time to soak up the sun and good vibes. Dry season’s here, and BASSINTHEGRASS is the perfect way to celebrate.
Darwin After Dark
And when the festival fever breaks? Catch the sunset, or hit the Mindil Beach Sunset Markets for more great food and handcrafted goodness.
So, what are you waiting for? BASSINTHEGRASS will be taking place on May 18, 2024. Get your tickets here.
Check out the full line up:
- BAG RAIDERS
- BLISS N ESO
- COTERIE
- JET
- J-MILLA
- KINDER
- KING STINGRAY
- LOTTE GALLAGHER
- MACKLEMORE (USA)
- MASHD N KUTCHER
- MIDDLE KIDS
- MOOD SWING & CHEVY BASS
- NORTHLANE
- SAM DIVINE (UK)
- SUNSHINE AND DISCO FAITH CHOIR
- THE 046
- THE JUNGLE GIANTS
- VASSY
- WALKER & ROYCE (USA)
- WHAT SO NOT
- YOUNG FRANCO
- ZIGGY ALBERTS
We acknowledge the traditional owners of the land, the Larrakia people, and pay our respects to their Elders past, present and emerging.