Check out the 15 Songs that made Lady Gaga – with some surprising for alt-indie picks

From Bruce Springsteen to Beck, Lady Gaga reveals the songs that inspired her career, influenced Born This Way, and shaped her unique sound.

Lady Gaga’s music has always blurred genres, and her influences are just as eclectic. From pop anthems to jazz, rock, and unexpected alt-indie and folk tracks, these are the songs that helped shape one of pop’s most fearless artists.

The list comes from a recent Rolling Stone interview, where Gaga shared the tracks that left a lasting mark on her sound and career.

Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Thunder Road’ tops the list, influencing her Born This Way era. “I fell in love with New York all over again through Bruce’s music,” she says. Beck’s ‘Nicotine & Gravy’ captured the thrill of her early city life, while Carl Bean’s ‘I Was Born This Way’ directly inspired the anthem that became a cornerstone of her career.

Her influences span decades: Iron Butterfly’s ‘In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida’ showed her music could be playful and experimental, Bowie’s ‘Watch That Man’ sparked her theatrical side, and Justice and She Wants Revenge shaped her electronic edge. Carole King, Dinah Washington, Stevie Wonder, Miles Davis, Led Zeppelin, The Cure, and the Heavy Metal Kids all feature on the list, reflecting Gaga’s love for music that’s bold, emotional, and endlessly inventive.

For fans curious about the roots of Gaga’s artistry, this playlist is a snapshot of the songs, moments, and emotions that helped define one of pop’s most transformative figures.

Lady Gaga’s Top 15 Songs: