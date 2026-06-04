New Music Radar: 19 bands worth throwing into your rotation right now

The underground’s doing just fine — to prove it, here’s the new music actually worth your time this week.

We get sent a lot of tracks every week, but every now and then there’s a batch that cuts through for the right reasons.

Here are nineteen emerging artists worth throwing into your rotation right now.

Big Fat Loud City – Big Fat Loud City



A scrappy, sharp-edged debut that already feels at home on community radio, Big Fat Loud City channel wiry indie-rock energy into six tracks packed with hooks and heart.

Little Lungs – The Heat



Baltimore outfit Little Lungs turn heartbreak into catharsis on The Heat, an intimate indie-rock release that finds beauty in endings and the messy process of starting again.

Fountain Lakes – ‘Cast Away’



Dreamlike harmonies make ‘Cast Away’ a quietly captivating preview of Fountain Lakes’ upcoming EP, pairing shimmering melodies with a sense of calm momentum that feels both deeply felt and effortlessly light.

Ashton Theo – Parallels



Born in Sydney and raised between Australia and Austria, Ashton Theo channels themes of identity, youth and emotional vulnerability into Parallels, a debut album that blends nostalgic songwriting with sleek electronic production.

Ghost Score – Sun Strike



Wellington producer Ghost Score finds the sweet spot between complexity and momentum on Sun Strike, an instrumental electronic album whose unusual time signatures never get in the way of the groove.

Marina Anthea – ‘Overgrown’



Part indie-folk confessional, part coming-of-age reflection, Marina Anthea’s ‘Overgrown’ wraps themes of change and self-discovery in warm, atmospheric songwriting.

Close Friends – ‘Magpie’ / ‘Follow (Where You Go)’



Adelaide’s Close Friends deal in harmony-rich “patchwork pop,” pairing folk-inspired vocals with an easy charm that recalls the best of Australia’s indie-pop scene.

The Subtheory – ‘Too Much Information’



Dark, cinematic and simmering with frustration, The Subtheory’s latest feels like a protest song for the doomscrolling era, blending trip-hop textures with post-punk urgency.

Jay Verner – ‘Don’t Wait For Me’



Written after a major life reset, Jay Verner’s debut album opener delivers thoughtful alt-rock with the kind of lived-in honesty that can’t be faked.

Aisha and Bebe – ‘violet’



The Aotearoa duo continue carving out their own lane, marrying folk storytelling with polished indie-pop production on the quietly affecting ‘violet’.

SunSkip – ‘Sincerely’



New York folk-rock artist SunSkip finds poignancy in small human moments, telling a story of reconnection, ageing and vulnerability through heartfelt songwriting.

Jeiel – ‘Crashout’



Burnout has rarely sounded this catchy. Auckland artist Jeiel disguises themes of overstimulation and depression beneath a wall of punchy pop-punk energy.

L.O.T.U.S. – Connect The Bars



Rooted in classic East Coast hip-hop traditions, L.O.T.U.S. deliver gritty beats, sharp bars and underground credibility across their latest full-length release.

Timëa and the Trees – ‘Own Sun’



Blending experimental folk with cinematic textures, Timëa’s latest work drifts between memory, place and longing with a striking sense of atmosphere.

I Built The Sky – Promise Me You’ll Thrive



Progressive metal meets meticulous musicianship on I Built the sky’s ambitious new album, a technically dazzling release that never loses sight of melody.

Zaery – Rasta EP



Sudanese artist Zaery continues to blur traditional and contemporary influences, bringing fresh energy to Zanig-inspired sounds while staying rooted in cultural heritage.

mak – lovestruck



Spartanburg artist mak sits at the intersection of indie rock and hyperpop, creating songs that feel equally suited to late-night drives and internet rabbit holes.

Julian Weir – Horizons Encapsulated



Dreamy, synth-laced surf rock flows through Julian Weir’s latest album, a ten-track escape designed for getting pleasantly lost in.

Fake Perfection – ‘My Idol’



Fake Perfection continue their monthly release streak with ‘My Idol’, a reflective pop track that tackles creativity, technology and the shifting role of the artist in 2026.