Country makes its debut as 2025 MTV VMA nominations are revealed – but no alt-country in sight

If you’re into alt-country or the more indie side of things, don’t hold your breath.

The 2025 MTV VMAs nominations are in, and for the first time, country music is officially part of the conversation. It’s a long overdue move that reflects just how much the genre has blown up lately.

But don’t expect any alt-country or indie flair here – the VMAs are doubling down on the mainstream side of things. It’s all about commercial clout, not underground cred.

Leading the charge is Lady Gaga with 12 nods, followed by Ice Spice and SZA with eight each, and Taylor Swift continuing her steady run with seven.

The VMAs will take place on September 9 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Check out the nominees:

Video of the Year (presented by Burger King)

Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead” – Republic Records

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather” – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile” – Interscope Records

Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.” – Atlantic Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island Records

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti – “Timeless” – XO/Republic Records

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records

Kendrick Lamar – pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga – Interscope Records

Morgan Wallen – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

The Weeknd – XO/Republic Records

Song of the Year

Alex Warren – “Ordinary” – Atlantic Records

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather” – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire” – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records

Gracie Abrams – “I Love You, I’m Sorry” – Interscope Records

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile” – Interscope Records

Lorde – “What Was That” – Republic Records

Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.” – Atlantic Records

Tate McRae – “Sports Car” – RCA Records

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti – “Timeless” – XO/Republic Records

Best New Artist

Alex Warren – Atlantic Records

Ella Langley – SAWGOD/Columbia Records

Gigi Perez – Island Records

Lola Young – Island Records

Sombr – SMB Music/Warner Records

The Marías – Nice Life/Atlantic Records

Best Pop Artist

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Charli XCX – Atlantic Records

Justin Bieber – Def Jam Recordings

Lorde – Republic Records

Miley Cyrus – Columbia Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Island Records

Tate McRae – RCA Records

Best Country

Chris Stapleton – “Think I’m in Love With You” – Mercury Nashville

Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood – “I’m Gonna Love You” – CoJo Music/Warner Music Nashville

Jelly Roll – “Liar” – BBR Music Group/BMG/Republic Records

Lainey Wilson – “4x4xU” – Broken Bow Records

Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?” – Columbia Records

Morgan Wallen – “Smile” – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records

Best Long Form Video

Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead” – Republic Records

Bad Bunny – “DebÍ Tirar Más Fotos (Short Film)” – Rimas Entertainment

Damiano David – “Funny Little Stories” – Sony Italy/Arista Records

Mac Miller – “Balloonerism” – Warner Records

Miley Cyrus – “Something Beautiful” – Columbia Records

The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow” – XO/Republic Records

Video for Good

Burna Boy – “Higher” – Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records

Charli XCX – “Guess ft. Billie Eilish” – Atlantic Records

Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – “Younger and Hotter Than Me” – SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records

Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan – “Sleepwalking” – Arista Records

Head here for the full MTV VMA list.