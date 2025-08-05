Country makes its debut as 2025 MTV VMA nominations are revealed – but no alt-country in sight

If you’re into alt-country or the more indie side of things, don’t hold your breath.
The 2025 MTV VMAs nominations are in, and for the first time, country music is officially part of the conversation. It’s a long overdue move that reflects just how much the genre has blown up lately.
But don’t expect any alt-country or indie flair here – the VMAs are doubling down on the mainstream side of things. It’s all about commercial clout, not underground cred.
Leading the charge is Lady Gaga with 12 nods, followed by Ice Spice and SZA with eight each, and Taylor Swift continuing her steady run with seven.
The VMAs will take place on September 9 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Check out the nominees:
Video of the Year (presented by Burger King)
-
Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead” – Republic Records
-
Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather” – Darkroom/Interscope Records
-
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records
-
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile” – Interscope Records
-
Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.” – Atlantic Records
-
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island Records
-
The Weeknd & Playboi Carti – “Timeless” – XO/Republic Records
Artist of the Year
-
Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
-
Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records
-
Kendrick Lamar – pgLang/Interscope Records
-
Lady Gaga – Interscope Records
-
Morgan Wallen – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
-
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
-
The Weeknd – XO/Republic Records
Song of the Year
-
Alex Warren – “Ordinary” – Atlantic Records
-
Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather” – Darkroom/Interscope Records
-
Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
-
Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire” – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
-
Gracie Abrams – “I Love You, I’m Sorry” – Interscope Records
-
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile” – Interscope Records
-
Lorde – “What Was That” – Republic Records
-
Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.” – Atlantic Records
-
Tate McRae – “Sports Car” – RCA Records
-
The Weeknd & Playboi Carti – “Timeless” – XO/Republic Records
Best New Artist
-
Alex Warren – Atlantic Records
-
Ella Langley – SAWGOD/Columbia Records
-
Gigi Perez – Island Records
-
Lola Young – Island Records
-
Sombr – SMB Music/Warner Records
-
The Marías – Nice Life/Atlantic Records
Best Pop Artist
-
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
-
Charli XCX – Atlantic Records
-
Justin Bieber – Def Jam Recordings
-
Lorde – Republic Records
-
Miley Cyrus – Columbia Records
-
Sabrina Carpenter – Island Records
-
Tate McRae – RCA Records
Best Country
-
Chris Stapleton – “Think I’m in Love With You” – Mercury Nashville
-
Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood – “I’m Gonna Love You” – CoJo Music/Warner Music Nashville
-
Jelly Roll – “Liar” – BBR Music Group/BMG/Republic Records
-
Lainey Wilson – “4x4xU” – Broken Bow Records
-
Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?” – Columbia Records
-
Morgan Wallen – “Smile” – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
Best Long Form Video
-
Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead” – Republic Records
-
Bad Bunny – “DebÍ Tirar Más Fotos (Short Film)” – Rimas Entertainment
-
Damiano David – “Funny Little Stories” – Sony Italy/Arista Records
-
Mac Miller – “Balloonerism” – Warner Records
-
Miley Cyrus – “Something Beautiful” – Columbia Records
-
The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow” – XO/Republic Records
Video for Good
-
Burna Boy – “Higher” – Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records
-
Charli XCX – “Guess ft. Billie Eilish” – Atlantic Records
-
Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
-
Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records
-
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – “Younger and Hotter Than Me” – SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
-
Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan – “Sleepwalking” – Arista Records
Head here for the full MTV VMA list.