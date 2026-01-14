Here’s how to register for LA28 Olympic Tickets and when you can buy

LA28 ticket registration opens – how to sign up, when to buy, and what’s on offer

Fans hoping to attend the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games finally have their first chance to secure seats, with ticket registration officially opening on January 14, 2026.

The registration period, hosted on the official LA28 ticket site, will remain open through March 18, 2026, and is the first step in a lottery‑style process to determine when fans can buy tickets.

This initial registration does not guarantee tickets, but successfully signing up enters you into a draw that assigns a time slot during future ticket‑buying windows. Those time slots will be emailed out to registrants between March 31 and April 7, 2026.

Organisers have outlined two main windows for buying tickets once slots are assigned. Residents of areas near Olympic venues — including counties in Greater Los Angeles and parts of Oklahoma where events like softball and canoe slalom will be held — will get early access during a locals presale from April 2 to April 6, 2026.

The first general public ticket window is then scheduled to run from April 9 to April 19, 2026.

Prices for Olympic tickets will start at $28, with a range of options across events and sessions; fans can purchase up to 12 tickets per registered account during their assigned time slot, and tickets for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies will be part of the first drop.

Organisers emphasise that registering early does not improve the odds of being chosen for a better time slot, but ensures eligibility for all subsequent ticket drops, including additional opportunities after the initial sales period.

The LA28 Games are set to take place from July 14–30, 2028, with the Paralympic Games following from August 15–27, 2028 — and Paralympic tickets will go on sale separately in 2027.