210mgs Unleashes Dreamy, Hypnotic New Single ‘Feel Real’

A house-kissed, AuDHD-fueled dreamscape of shimmering edits, frenetic grooves, and dizzying emotional depth.

210mgs, the solo project of Hugo La Hei, delivers a gripping sonic snapshot of neurodivergence with ‘Feel Real.’

Rooted in Hugo’s personal experience of AuDHD (Autism and ADHD), the track is a raw, exhilarating journey through the chaos, unpredictability, and fleeting moments of cohesion that define their inner world.

Gentle melodies ripple beneath the surface, adding to the track’s dreamlike quality — the kind of sonic fantasy that invites you to both move your body and feel deeply.

Clocking in at a rapid 170 bpm, ‘Feel Real’ races forward with infectious energy.

A sharp snare and deep, boomy kick drum anchor the track’s slightly manic groove, setting the pace for the rollercoaster ahead.

What really sets the song apart is the shimmering, heavily edited Hungarian choir sample that threads through the first verse, adding an ethereal and otherworldly texture.

By the second verse, this sample morphs and evolves, mirroring the shifting mental landscape Hugo is painting.

The chorus pulls back on the layers but remains tense and unsettled.

Underneath the main vocal, a monotone, almost cryptic vocal line runs as a rhythmic distraction — a clever musical metaphor for the ADHD brain’s inability to focus on just one thing.

Both vocals compete for attention, creating a sense of cognitive disarray that perfectly captures the distraction and overwhelm Hugo experiences.

Lyrically, ‘Feel Real’ explores the emotional toll of masking neurodivergence, revealing how easily the lines between identity and performance blur.

Hugo sound feels like a blend of Deb Never, Cautious Clay, Hippo Campus, and The 1975 — but with a quirky, house-inflected twist that makes 210mgs’ style feel fresh and personal.

The result is an eclectic mix of upbeat electronic elements, groovy yet velvety production, and warped, reverb-soaked vocals that feel simultaneously intimate and expansive.

‘Feel Real’ is more than just a song; it’s a heartfelt expression of what it’s like to live inside a complex mind and wrestle with identity, distraction, and self-acceptance. It’s a vibrant, emotional ride.

It’s music that invites you to lean in, to feel deeply, and to embrace the beautiful chaos of being unapologetically yourself. That’s the stuff of fantasy — and reality — all at once.

‘Feel Real’ is out now, listen below.