30 films later and Spielberg still can’t take no for an answer

After hinting at retirement multiple times, John Williams returned for a 30th collaboration with Steven Spielberg on Disclosure Day.

Fifty-four years ago, a Universal executive arranged a blind date between an aspiring 25-year-old director and a well-established composer.

Cinema history was made that day, paving the way for film scores that have cemented themselves into the very fabric of pop culture.

Since the days of The Sugarland Express, Steven Spielberg and John Williams have worked on 29 films together, with Disclosure Day taking the 30th spot.

Now at the age of 94, everyone assumed the final collaboration between the two would be The Fabelmans, after Williams hinted it would be his “swan song”.

Then, a year later, he suggested his work on the final Indiana Jones film would be his last.

Somehow, Spielberg managed to convince the veteran composer to jump on board one more time.

“Steven is a lot of things. He’s a director, he’s a producer, he’s a studio head, he’s a writer, he’s a philanthropist, he’s an educator. One thing he isn’t is a man you can say ‘no’ to.”

After suggesting four other composers, Williams was ultimately convinced when Spielberg booked seven recording sessions over a six-month period to give the composer the most ideal working environment.

What emerged was two hours and 20 minutes of nostalgic, ethereal, and minimalist compositions.

Out of those sessions, only 82 minutes of original scoring bless the ears of fans in cinemas. Fans can revisit the soundscapes of Disclosure Day by listening to the companion soundtrack on streaming services everywhere.

Spielberg described the soundtrack as “probably the most restrained score he has ever written for one of our collaborations… he holds back in a way that is subtle and beautiful and enriches the experience… he is accompanying the film from slightly behind it, pushing it forward.”

“Scoring is usually the last thing we do, and I always say it is the reward for finishing a movie, the reward being getting to listen to a new John Williams score.”

Now fans will get to reap that same reward as the film moves through its first week at the box office.