 40 unearthed photos of your favourite musicians
blondie
Unearthing old photos of rock stars can be an exciting and nostalgic experience for fans of classic rock music.

“MusicInPictures”, the Twitter account taking you on a trip down memory lane is one of the best visual feeds going. With over 26.3K subscribers, they live by the motto “Unearthing the sickest snaps of music’s biggest legends”.

The page is a treasure trove of killer pics, each one hand-picked to give you the ultimate visual experience. One scroll through their feed and you’ll see why it’s worth your time to peep these shots of music history. These photos often capture iconic moments in music history and provide a glimpse into the lifestyles and personalities of some of the most famous musicians of all time. And some are just plain magnificent. Especially when the photos have a raw and unvarnished feel, which adds to their authenticity and helps to transport the viewer back in time.

These images also serve as a reminder of the cultural impact that these musicians had and continue to have, inspiring generations of artists and fans alike and provides a unique opportunity to experience the past and reflect on the significance of these cultural icons. Here are 40 of the best. Enjoy!

blondie

tame impala

amy winehouse

