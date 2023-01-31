40 unearthed photos of your favourite musicians

Unearthing old photos of rock stars can be an exciting and nostalgic experience for fans of classic rock music.

“MusicInPictures”, the Twitter account taking you on a trip down memory lane is one of the best visual feeds going. With over 26.3K subscribers, they live by the motto “Unearthing the sickest snaps of music’s biggest legends”.

The page is a treasure trove of killer pics, each one hand-picked to give you the ultimate visual experience. One scroll through their feed and you’ll see why it’s worth your time to peep these shots of music history. These photos often capture iconic moments in music history and provide a glimpse into the lifestyles and personalities of some of the most famous musicians of all time. And some are just plain magnificent. Especially when the photos have a raw and unvarnished feel, which adds to their authenticity and helps to transport the viewer back in time.

These images also serve as a reminder of the cultural impact that these musicians had and continue to have, inspiring generations of artists and fans alike and provides a unique opportunity to experience the past and reflect on the significance of these cultural icons. Here are 40 of the best. Enjoy!

Lita Ford, Debbie Harry & Joan Jett photographed together in 1977 pic.twitter.com/lrmUWqYB4J — MusicInPictures (@MusicianPicture) April 7, 2020

Axl Rose & Slash pictured together in Los Angeles, 1985

Photo by Jack Lue pic.twitter.com/BSxrwe7AiF — MusicInPictures (@MusicianPicture) April 7, 2020

Kurt Cobain pictured at his home with his baby Francis pic.twitter.com/XyKPbSGhKc — MusicInPictures (@MusicianPicture) April 7, 2020

An early photo of Oasis in 1992 pic.twitter.com/Ze95YtzLy4 — MusicInPictures (@MusicianPicture) April 7, 2020

Amy Winehouse performing on stage at The ITunes Festival 2007 pic.twitter.com/mUR6hrP03n — MusicInPictures (@MusicianPicture) April 7, 2020

A young Alex Turner in the recording studio pic.twitter.com/rver5d8rNM — MusicInPictures (@MusicianPicture) April 5, 2020

Debbie Harry meets Billy Idol for the first time in 1978. 🎵 pic.twitter.com/C9y6oMw2J1 — Groovy History (@GroovyHistory) April 7, 2020

Nirvana pictured on stage after Kurt Cobain took a backwards dive into the drum kit in Raji’s , Los Angeles, 1990 pic.twitter.com/MoLlS62iI9 — MusicInPictures (@MusicianPicture) April 4, 2020

The Ramones pictured outside CBGB music venue where they played their first gig in 1974 pic.twitter.com/duiA9zZP82 — MusicInPictures (@MusicianPicture) April 7, 2020

Ella Fitzgerald performs with her husband, bassist Ray Brown, as legendary trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie looks on.

Credit: Library of Congress pic.twitter.com/w7XzBQjIcV — MusicInPictures (@MusicianPicture) April 4, 2020

An early photo of The Doors taking a stroll on the beach – 1965 pic.twitter.com/KBr4rQ4XPy — MusicInPictures (@MusicianPicture) March 29, 2020

Janis Joplin and her groovy custom painted Porsche 356 convertible, 1968. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/if146Mm1Zb — Groovy History (@GroovyHistory) April 5, 2020

Jimmy Page – Led Zeppelin pic.twitter.com/g6LGV5tu3C — MusicInPictures (@MusicianPicture) April 5, 2020

Queen take a break during their tour of Japan in 1975. ⛩ pic.twitter.com/9SehqBWL5l — Groovy History (@GroovyHistory) April 4, 2020

Amy Winehouse pictured on her balcony – 1997 pic.twitter.com/MsUqPwf8F0 — MusicInPictures (@MusicianPicture) April 4, 2020

Lou Reed (Velvet Underground) enjoying an egg cream float outside a cafe – 1971 pic.twitter.com/7jqAgvKeeK — MusicInPictures (@MusicianPicture) April 3, 2020

Alice Cooper relaxing at a Manhattan hotel room, 1975. 🎵 pic.twitter.com/lbd9Fgbwu7 — Groovy History (@GroovyHistory) April 3, 2020

An early photo of The Strokes pic.twitter.com/AgyZZUsoKt — MusicInPictures (@MusicianPicture) April 4, 2020

Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash, 1969. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/CgSKXzBEKG — Groovy History (@GroovyHistory) April 2, 2020

The Cure in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 17th October 1980 pic.twitter.com/ZmCbx0gD7g — MusicInPictures (@MusicianPicture) March 29, 2020

Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme & Dominic Howard (Muse) have their photo taken together on the last day of secondary school pic.twitter.com/GcyI2aFpKx — MusicInPictures (@MusicianPicture) April 4, 2020

David Bowie posing in his first band “The Konrads” – 1962 pic.twitter.com/GVqRRatNMd — MusicInPictures (@MusicianPicture) March 29, 2020

Bob Dylan in the recording studio – 1960 pic.twitter.com/Jbt83BHhIa — MusicInPictures (@MusicianPicture) March 29, 2020

Red Hot Chilli Peppers – 1984 pic.twitter.com/5VGbHYc5y1 — MusicInPictures (@MusicianPicture) March 29, 2020

George Harrison and Ringo Starr during the filming of ‘Help!’ in the Bahamas in 1965. pic.twitter.com/m5utKyeOjt — Rock Genesis (@rockorigins) July 21, 2016