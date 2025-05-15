The elysia nvelope 500 is a versatile and powerful transient designer and EQ unit in a 500-series format, offering both stereo and dual mono modes. Designed by elysia’s founder Rupert Tilgner, who pioneered the Transient Designer, this unit gives you precise control over the attack and sustain of your audio, making it a must-have for shaping dynamics in complex material.

The nvelope 500’s intuitive yet detailed design includes two channels, each with four knobs and eight push-button switches that enable a variety of modes. In Full Range Mode, both the Attack and Sustain knobs shape the entire frequency spectrum, while the Dual Band Mode allows independent transient shaping for the high and low frequencies. The EQ Mode switches the unit into a two-band EQ, with high and low shelf filters to adjust the tonal balance.

The unit’s Attack knob controls how snappy or subdued the transient is, while the Sustain knob adjusts the decay. The Frequency knobs allow you to fine-tune the impact of these controls on specific frequency ranges. Auto Gain and Stereo Link features further enhance usability, allowing for automated adjustments or linking both channels for a cohesive sound.

Though complex, the nvelope 500 is an indispensable tool for those seeking precise dynamic control, adding punch or sustain, or sculpting transients in nuanced, powerful ways.



BUY NOW