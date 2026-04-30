5SOS reveal a grammy-nominated opener for their AUS/NZ Tour

Your new favourite double bill has arrived.

Australian pop-punk giants 5 Seconds of Summer are turning their upcoming AU/NZ tour into a family affair.

To celebrate their sixth album, EVERYONE’S A STAR!, the band will hit Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth this October and November.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 5 Seconds of Summer (@5sos)

Joining them as very special guests are Brisbane’s own Cub Sport.

Known for their electrifying live presence and devoted following, the four-piece, led by Grammy-nominated Tim Nelson, bring a catalogue of ARIA Platinum hits like ‘Come On Mess Me Up.’

With over 300 million streams and two Top 10 albums under their belt, Cub Sport promises a soulful counterpoint to 5SOS’s raucous energy.

Speaking on a podcast last year, 5SOS’s Michael Clifford explained their drive for creative discomfort, citing unexpected inspirations like The Prodigy and Gorillaz.

“We’re not the type of band who makes the same song over and over,” he said.

Tickets are still on sale for this genre-bending celebration.