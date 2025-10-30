‘6 ‑7’ is the Word of the Year – here’s what it means and the hand sign that goes with it

Now it’s officially the Word of the Year – ‘6‑7’ is probably about to become redundant… but here’s all you need to know anyway

Dictionary.com has named ‘6‑7’ as its 2025 Word of the Year, a phrase that’s taking over social media despite no one being entirely sure what it actually means.

Originating from the 2024 rap track Doot Doot (6‑7) by Skrilla, the term first took off in the United States, quickly going viral on TikTok, in classrooms, and across online memes, before spreading to other English-speaking countries like Australia and the UK. It turned into a playful inside joke for Gen Alpha.

Linguists say ‘6‑7’ doesn’t work like a traditional word. It’s more of a discourse marker, a phrase that signals belonging, an inside joke, or just a nonsensical expression to get attention. People use it to shrug off situations, to indicate “maybe this, maybe that,” or just to join in on the meme culture.

Saying ‘6‑7’ almost always comes with a signature hand gesture. Both palms face upward and move alternately up and down in a shrug-like motion while saying the words. Some even add a wink or a beat for extra internet flair.

While it might seem silly, ‘6‑7’ is a reminder that language is evolving. Digital culture is shaping words faster than dictionaries can define them, and phrases that blend sound, gesture, and meme context are becoming just as culturally significant as traditional vocabulary.

So next time you hear someone drop a ‘6‑7,’ or see the palms‑up gesture, don’t worry about getting it. You’re witnessing the living, chaotic, and very online evolution of language.