6ix9ine turns himself in with an Entourage and a Livestream

A spectacle only possible in the modern digital age.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine transformed his court-ordered surrender into a live-streamed farewell tour.

On Tuesday, flanked by streamer Adin Ross and a crew of friends, the embattled artist broadcast his journey to Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre.

The nearly two-hour stream featured moments of bravado, including the snipping of his ankle monitor, and surreal singalongs to pop hits in a limousine.

Yet, the mood plummeted as 6ix9ine, legally Daniel Hernandez, walked into custody to serve a three-month sentence for probation violations.

Ross, left outside, bluntly told his audience, “That’s actually so fucking sad.”

This latest chapter stems from incidents during Hernandez’s supervised release, a legacy of his 2019 guilty plea in a federal racketeering case where he testified against the Nine Trey Bloods gang.

The performative surrender underscores a decade defined by viral notoriety and relentless legal strife.