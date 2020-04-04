HAPPY: Is it a regular occurrence when you have someone giving up on the music life? A moment of, ‘here’s all the stuff I need to get out of the garage?’

LUKE: Yep, for sure, for sure. And I think overseas there’s a lot of that as well, like ageing population and stuff like that. People will amass huge amounts of really good gear and then they get to a point where they’re like, ‘okay, I’ve got way too much epic gear.’ So we get that a lot, someone wants to clear a few rooms and they might contact us saying ‘find a good home for them.’

HAPPY: Right.

LUKE: They want them to go somewhere good, as well.

HAPPY: That’s fair, that comes back to the romance. On the other side though, beating up instruments is a classic piece of rock and roll showmanship. Are there any people who come through here regularly, generally treating their instruments bad but want to keep them working?

LUKE: Not really. We don’t really do too many returns, I think this kind of gear – because we’re not repairing guitars and amps so much, or drums or something like that – these things I think people tend to put in my studios and cherish them, or carry them in cases if they’re touring. But we obviously see a lot of the same things like Junos, for example, because they’re popular and because they have certain issues they fail over time. Issues which we can refurbish.

HAPPY: On the point of knowing the instruments, are there some golden rules that apply to say, synths or drum machines, or do you need to learn a whole new set of rules to every time something new comes through the door?

LUKE: There’s definitely some common ground, but a lot of the time the circuits can be very different, as well as the electronics involved. Obviously things like power supplies are always gonna have a lot of similarities. So the common points would be things like that; power supplies, input, and output.

HAPPY: Do you ever have to contend with makers protecting the secrecy of their circuits? I think it’s more of a thing with guitar pedals.

LUKE: You get that a lot, and it makes it hard to repair mostly modern gear. A lot of the oldest stuff is available, because you know, people have shared it for so many years. And maybe those companies don’t exist anymore, so it’s free information or out of copyright. But the modern stuff, that’s where it becomes difficult because the companies, they keep it all in house. It’s like, if you buy a Mercedes, you know, you’ll have to get that serviced by Mercedes. They won’t accept it being serviced anywhere else. It’s a bit of a corporate structure, I guess. So yes, mostly with new gear.