A Miami porn site is offering free webcamming for those who are corona-virus quarantined and stuck on the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Representatives of the adult streaming site, CamSoda, have reached out to the cruises in the hopes to ease some boredom as well as the fear that passengers may be experiencing.

Passengers on the cruise World Dream have been disembarked after results came back negative. The cruise Diamond Princess, however, is still waiting on their final results and will remain in quarantine until February 19th.

Free porn is being offered to those stuck on the Princess Diamond while being quarantined for the deadly coronavirus.

The offer was made to the 7,300 passengers who have been stuck on the cruise for much longer than anticipated. CamSoda have requested for the travel documents of the passengers and crew members in exchange for free tokens. Tokens can be used to arrange live streams with porn stars.

CamSoda vice president, Daryn Parker told FOX,

“They are not only dealing with the fear of infection, which is terrifying, but boredom… We like cruises just as much as the next guy, but without activities or human interaction, the boredom must be crippling.”

“In an effort to keep their minds off of the coronavirus and to help with the boredom, we’re offering passengers and crews the ability to have fun in a safe and controlled environment with camming.”

We’re unsure of whether or not Princess Cruises have allowed for adult content to be streamed on their network aboard. We’re also uncertain of whether or not the passengers are currently using their free tokens.

Claps to CamSoda for being so nice and understanding though.