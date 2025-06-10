A24 drops sun-drenched new Japanese Breakfast track for Materialists soundtrack

A24 taps Japanese Breakfast for a golden-hour ballad in upcoming romance flick Materialists

Michelle Zauner (aka Japanese Breakfast) has released a brand new track, “My Baby (Got Nothing At All),” for the upcoming A24 romance Materialists.

It’s dreamy, timeless, and sounds like it was written to soundtrack a perfect, slow-motion heartbreak on the L train.

The film is the much-anticipated follow-up from Past Lives director Celine Song, and stars Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal as emotionally tangled New Yorkers (yes please).

The full soundtrack lands June 13, the same day the film hits cinemas, and also features composer Daniel Pemberton’s sweeping original score — plus a couple of classic love song covers from soul singer Baby Rose.

Materialists follows a big-hearted, slightly chaotic NYC matchmaker torn between a fantasy romance and the ex she can’t quite shake. It’s glossy, modern, and a little messy — kind of like love itself.

The soundtrack includes 16 original tracks, with Japanese Breakfast’s contribution closing it all out in cinematic style. If you’re already tearing up at the thought of it: same.

Check out the complete Materialist Track list below.

Tracklist: