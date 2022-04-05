Are these viral TikTok trends actually healthy?

TikTok trends promoting ‘healthy’ meal ideas are popping off at the moment, but are they actually as good for your body as they make out?

When it comes to TikTok, differentiating fact and fiction can be difficult enough at the best of times. But at least when it comes to food, Able Wellness has your back.

You’ve probably seen trending ‘health food’ videos featuring meals like salmon rice bowls, or baked oat recipes which have amassed millions of views across hundreds of videos, but are these delicious meals actually as healthy as influencers are making them out to be?

Well, Able Wellness have cracked down on #healthyrecipe trends to find out which meals are good for the body, and which recipes are completely shoddy.

In a survey of 2000 people conducted by Able, 42% of respondents said that TikTok has made them more adventurous in the kitchen. Amazing right?

That same survey also found that there was a lot of confusion about what recipes make a healthy meal. Allow Carolyn Nicholas, a Functional Medicine Certified Health Coach at Able, to debunk a few of the trending recipes.

Salmon Rice Bowl

“Our research shows that 38 per cent of people think the salmon rice bowl is healthy, but at 458 calories per portion, we would advise cutting back on the amount of rice, using wild-caught salmon and an avocado oil mayo for good fats and saving this one for dinner. That recipe also includes sriracha, which can have a high sugar content.”

Baked Oats

“This can be the equivalent of having dessert for breakfast. Despite not adding any sugar in the recipe, this potentially is still high-glycemic due to the oats, banana and type of chocolate you use. If you are looking for foods to help you lose weight that is sustainable, we would not recommend starting your day with this.”

Feta Pasta

“Only 20 per cent think the feta pasta is good for you, while it has a lot of potential. A few healthy tweaks would be to reduce your portion of pasta, or better yet, replace it with healthier alternatives like chickpea pasta. Stick to a good cooking oil like coconut or avocado and experiment with adding some more greens.”

If you want more health tips like these, and to better understand which TikTok trends are better for the feed than they are for your body, visit Able.