‘Ace Ventura 3’ is on its way with a script from the ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ writers

As if Ace Ventura 3 officially being in the works wasn’t exciting enough, the writers behind the Sonic the Hedgehog movie are now developing the script for the new film.

Fans of the Pet Detective, rejoice! Ace Ventura 3 is currently under production. Since work on the film has only just started, no official release date has been announced yet.

That doesn’t matter though, since any news of an animal-loving, Miami-based detective speeding his way towards our screens is definitely a highlight of the day.

In consultation with key actors and directors, Pat Casey and Josh Miller (the writers that created the 2020 Sonic the Hedgehog movie) are already making progress on the script. Although nothing concrete about the storyline has been revealed, Ace Ventura 3 is sure to be another crazy, wild ride.

Despite his busy life, including playing the role of Dr. Bootnik in the Sonic the Hedgehog film, Jim Carrey will return as Ace. However, there’s a twist. Reports have suggested that Carrey would appear, but only so he can pass on his pet-rescuing duties to his son instead. Nothing is confirmed yet though – it’s all just speculation at this point.

Morgan Creek, the production company behind the original Ace Ventura movies, seemed equally excited about the upcoming film.

“We’re pretty excited about our franchise developments with Exorcist and the Ace Ventura franchise – it’s noticeable from the 3 million fans chatting on the official Facebook page for Ace Ventura that audiences are clamouring for a 3rd instalment.”

“During COVID, audiences have been in love and are thrilled to have beloved characters brought back with new stories. Ace Ventura will see a new day at Amazon as a major motion-picture/theatrical with the Sonic the Hedgehog writers.”

We’re getting an Ace Ventura 3, I believe. If true, we don’t deserve it 😩 When Nature Calls is one of my favorite films. — Alicia (Lee) McClendon (@QTarantino_) March 20, 2021

Amazon has struck a deal to air the new Ace Ventura 3 movie, meaning that this most likely means the new film will be an Amazon Prime-exclusive.

It definitely sounds like everything’s solid so far, but only time will tell. For now, we can only squawk with excitement until the next update.