TikTok influencer hospitalised after an ‘acid attack’ in Sydney

The 32-year old has been left with injuries to her face after she was assaulted by three men wearing face masks in Haymarket.

TikTok personality Jenny Elhassan was attacked by three men, throwing acid in her face as she was waiting outside a restaurant in Sydney.

Elhassan was standing on Dixon street in Haymarket at 11:15 last night when a black hatchback pulled up in front of her. Three men wearing face masks jumped out of the car, throwing a substance believed to be black acid at her face before fleeing in the vehicle.

The 32-year-old was actually filming a TikTok video at the time of the attack, capturing the event on camera.

Following the incident, Elhassan entered a nearby restaurant to seek help, and was quickly taken to Royal North Shore Hospital for treatment.

In another video, filmed from her hospital bed, Elhassan said her glasses probably saved her from completely losing her eyesight. “I had my glasses on, imagine if I didn’t have my glasses on,” she said in the video.

Forensics are currently investigating the crime scene, with police urging the public to contact Crime Stoppers if they have further information. So far, police believe that the attack was targeted.

Detective Sean West gave an update in the aftermath of the attack. “We don’t exactly know what the acid is … it’s a corrosive substance,” he said. “We are aware of certain social media videos that are currently being circulated and that is one of the many lines of inquiry that is being investigated today.”