Austin City Limits 2025: Sabrina, Strokes & Southern Nights

Two weekends, nine stages, and zero regrets.

The iconic Austin City Limits (ACL) Festival has dropped its 2025 lineup, and it’s a must-see blend of chart-toppers and indie darlings.

Headliners Sabrina Carpenter, The Strokes, and Doechii will light up the stage alongside Hozier, Luke Combs, and Doja Cat, promising two weekends of unforgettable performances.

The festival’s October 3-5 and October 10-12 dates at Zilker Park will also feature Rilo Kiley (reunited for Weekend 2), Cage the Elephant, Empire of the Sun, and T-Pain, plus rising stars like Mk.gee, Wet Leg, and Japanese Breakfast.

With over 100 acts across nine stages, ACL 2025 is a sonic playground for every taste—from indie-rock to hip-hop, country to electronica.

Tickets are live now.