Acrobvt find empowerment in letting go on pop rock single ‘Last Goodbye’

Acrobvt have mused on the throes of heartbreak on their energetic new pop rock single, ‘Last Goodbye’.

Driven by propulsive drums and melodic guitars, the track sees the London band rediscover their worth after break up, and find empowerment in the realisation that they are enough.

‘Last Goodbye’ opens with twangy, sunlit guitars and the kind of “Whoa-oh-oh” vocal riffs that are destined for earworm status.

A pop rock cut through-and-through, the song is focussed on rich and catchy instrumentals and melodies, with a guitar line that’ll buzz around in your head long after your first listen, and an explosive chorus that reaches anthemic levels.

Leaning into the rock-ier side of their sound, ‘Last Goodbye’ is carried by sneering, punkish vocals and tangible, raw emotions.

The band deliver these emphatic flourishes with punchy drum sequences and strident guitars, but they dress it all up with a distinct ear for pop stylings.

There’s a killer hook that could easily feel at home on a Brit pop record, and the bassline underpinning the track is infectious enough to warrant multiple replays.

The bridge of ‘Last Goodbye’ is a standout moment, mastering a climactic build-up that reaches a cathartic release, seemingly purpose-built for filling out stadiums.

To top it all off, Acrobvt belie the song’s empowering feel with otherwise sombre storytelling, recounting a fleeting romance that burned just as quickly as erupted.

It’s here that the band spotlight their vulnerable and compelling lyricism, likening the feeling of falling for someone to “running into the sparks” and painting a vivid portrait of someone who you know deep down isn’t right for you.

While, in these moments, Acrobvt might seem downtrodden — or “thrown in the deep end”, as they pine on the first verse — ‘Last Goodbye’ is laced with an optimistic energy.

There’s a freedom that comes with letting someone go and validating your own worth, and Acrobvt showcase this feeling through the track’s sonic revelry and the acceptance of the refrain of offering “my last goodbye to you.”

What all of it amounts to is a track that manages to traverse both genres and lyrical themes within the confines of a digestible and infinitely replayable tune, showcasing Acrobvt’s ability to deliver on both style and substance.

Listen to Acrobvt’s new single ‘Last Goodbye’ below.