Addison Rae’s Global Takeover: The Addison Tour is coming to Australia!

Your ticket to the summer’s hottest show

Pop sensation Addison Rae is bringing her electrifying energy to fans worldwide with her debut global headline tour, The Addison Tour! 🌟

Kicking off in Dublin on August 26, the tour will sweep through Europe, North America, and Australia, hitting major cities like London, Paris, Berlin, New York, Los Angeles, and Sydney.

Fresh off the success of her chart-topping debut album Addison—which soared to #2 on the ARIA Albums Chart and #4 on the Billboard 200—Rae is ready to deliver a high-energy spectacle.

Fans can expect live renditions of hits like Diet Pepsi, Aquamarine, and the bold Fame is a Gun, praised by Billboard as a “high-octane pop triumph.”

🎟 Presales start June 18, with general tickets available June 20.

Don’t miss your chance to see pop’s newest “it” girl live! 💃🔥

You can check all the dates here!