Adin Ross buys the Breaking Bad house for $1.3m

Controversial streamer Adin Ross has officially purchased the iconic Breaking Bad residence in Albuquerque for USD$1.3 million.

After the four-bedroom home sat on the market following a drastic price drop from its original $4 million listing, Ross emerged victorious from over twenty offers.

I bought the breaking bad house, I will do everything in my power to make the breaking bad fans happy. I will put my 100% into this project, making the breaking bad house 1:1, just how you see it in the show. Stay tuned because I want everyone to be apart of the journey — adin (@adinross) February 10, 2026

The property, owned by the Quintana family for over five decades, became a tourist magnet for fans of the AMC series, eventually forcing the previous owners to erect a fence around their sanctuary.

Now, the man who has interviewed Donald Trump and hosted Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes on his channel vows to transform the space into a meticulous 1-to-1 replica of the White residence as seen on screen, leaving the internet to wonder exactly what chemistry set he plans to install in the basement.