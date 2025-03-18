Is Radiohead Planning a Tour? Charity Auction Sparks Hope

Radiohead fans, rejoice: A reunion tour could be on the horizon.

Rumours of a Radiohead reunion tour are swirling after a charity auction listing hinted at the band’s return.

A Los Angeles wildfire relief auction featured an item offering four exclusive tickets to a “Radiohead concert of your choice,” with the band’s manager handling arrangements.

The listing suggests a tour schedule is in the works, supported by reports of venue holds in European cities for autumn 2025.

Additionally, the band recently formed a new business entity, RHEUK25 LLP, fuelling speculation of a 2025 EU/UK tour. Fans are hopeful as the band’s 30th anniversary of The Bends adds to the excitement.