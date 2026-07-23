Adrian J on the challenge of making ‘Oceanside’ feel intimate, expansive, and transportive

If you close your eyes, you can feel it all around you.

Adrian J wrote ‘Oceanside’ through tears at his piano in 2020, in the raw aftermath of losing someone who felt like a part of him had died.

Five years later, the song is finally seeing the light of day, and he believes that timing was everything.

“I don’t think I would have been able to achieve with this song what I’ve been able to now,” he admits.

As a self-taught artist who writes, performs, produces, and self-masters every element of his work, Adrian J represents a rare kind of pop musician, one who holds every part of the process in his own hands.

“What people hear is the end result, but not the late nights, the setbacks, the sacrifices,” he says.

Born in Sydney, shaped on the Sunshine Coast, and now based in Adelaide, his sound is rooted in emotional honesty that feels lived-in rather than manufactured.

With ‘Oceanside,’ he offers listeners not just a song, but a place to return to, a pause from the noise, and a feeling to carry with them.

HAPPY: What’d you get up to today?

ADRIAN J: I spent the day working my full-time job, which may not sound glamorous, but it’s all part of the balance.

Behind the scenes, I’ve also been preparing the next wave of content and media around my new single, ‘Oceanside,’ so even on an ordinary day there’s still a lot happening creatively.

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you’re from, and what you love about it!

ADRIAN J: I was born and raised in Sydney, where I spent a good half of my life, before moving to Queensland, which became home for the next 13 years.

I still consider the Sunshine Coast a real home base, because so much of my life and music was shaped there.

For the past two and a half years, I’ve been living in Adelaide, although I’ll admit I haven’t yet spent enough time exploring everything South Australia has to offer.

Queensland will always hold a special place for me — the beach, the lifestyle – it’s where my musical journey began, and where everything from my earliest releases through to 2021 really took shape, so it will always feel like home to me.

HAPPY: ‘Oceanside’ has a deeply personal origin. Can you walk us through the specific moment or feeling that sparked the initial idea for the song?

ADRIAN J: ‘Oceanside’ is one of the most personal songs I’ve written because it came from such a vulnerable place — that feeling of desperately wanting to be with someone while distance stood in the way.

I wrote it in 2020 at my piano, which is where almost all of my songs begin.

During those sessions, I was writing through tears, in the first six months after Emerald left, and I was completely shattered.

At the time, I felt like such a huge part of me had died, and I’m still surprised I was able to turn that into music

I wanted to write something that captured Emerald — not just what I felt for her, but what she sounded like to me, almost as if she could exist as a song herself.

There was nowhere else in the world I wanted to be more than ‘Oceanside,’ because I truly believed that if I could just get there, everything would change.

HAPPY: You mentioned wanting the song to feel “intimate but also expansive.” How did you achieve that balance?

ADRIAN J: It wasn’t as easy as it sounds, and honestly, it was one of the biggest creative challenges in the process. I spent a lot of time on the production and mix to get the balance right between intimacy, expansiveness, vulnerability, and power.

The vocals needed to feel close and honest, but they also had to open up at the right moments so the song could fully reach where it needed to go.

From the beginning, I knew I wanted the soundscape to feel beach-like and transportive, but still feel like a natural part of the song rather than something layered on top of it.

The goal was always to create something that felt like you could close your eyes and be carried somewhere peaceful and cinematic — almost like stepping out of your everyday world and into a place you could feel all around you.

HAPPY: Being self-taught and hands-on in every department, what was the biggest production challenge you faced while bringing ‘Oceanside’ to life?

ADRIAN J: Being self-taught, the biggest challenge is always the mix. That’s where I tend to spend the most time, because I work entirely by ear rather than by leaning too heavily on technical rules.

‘Oceanside’ went through a lot of smaller changes from the first idea to the final master, but the mix was where everything had to come together properly.

It’s not just about balance across the session — it’s about giving every element its own place so the song can breathe and feel complete. Sometimes the gear or plugins I normally rely on just don’t suit a particular song, and then it becomes a matter of treating it like its own case and figuring out what it needs.

The right compressor, the right EQ move, or one small adjustment can completely change the direction of a track and bring it closer to where it needs to be.

This was also the first song I completely self-mastered, so even once the mix was finished, mastering became that final challenge of finding exactly what the song needed to truly come together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adrian J (@adrianselvaggio)

HAPPY: You are an independent artist who does everything from writing to producing. What is the biggest misconception people have about independent pop artists?

ADRIAN J: One of the biggest misconceptions is that people don’t always see how deeply personal and demanding this journey really is. As a solo independent artist, I’m the one holding every part of it together, so every song takes so much more than people realize.

From writing and producing to funding and finalising everything, it’s a constant process, and the finished release is only the surface of what it actually took to get there.

What people hear is the end result, but not the late nights, the setbacks, the sacrifices, or the amount of heart that goes into making something feel real.

Music is also expensive, and when you’re doing it on your own, you feel every part of that. But for me, it’s always been about continuing, even through the moments where life pulled me away.

I may have had to step back at times, but I never let go of music. If it’s your dream, you keep going until you reach the place that feels like home to you.

HAPPY: Since you are self-taught, who were your biggest musical influences growing up that shaped your understanding of music?

ADRIAN J: I have many influences, but if I had to narrow it down, it would come back to four artists: Elvis Presley, the Bee Gees, Mariah Carey, and Lionel Richie.

Elvis will always be my biggest musical influence. If you’ve ever met an Elvis fan who is completely obsessed, that’s me. His presence, his voice, and the way he carried himself as an artist all left a huge mark on me.

I actually learned how to sing by playing his records over and over and singing along in my room.

The Bee Gees are, to me, some of the greatest songwriters this world has ever seen. Their music didn’t really become part of my life until later, about 10 or 11 years ago, but when it did, it changed everything.

I first started with their greatest hits, like most people do, but then after going through a really emotional time in my life, I found one of their songs I had never heard before and it opened the door to so much more. I started diving into their albums and discovering all these hidden gems.

Their songwriting is timeless, and the way their lyrics make you feel is something I’ve always wanted to bring into my own writing.

Growing up, I also listened to a lot of the music my mother played, and Mariah Carey was always one of the biggest names in that mix.

Mariah holds a lot of sentiment for me, and being able to share that love with Emerald made it even more special. Her Daydream album is, to me, one of the greatest albums ever made. A lot of her ballads and songwriting really shaped the way I began writing in 2014, especially in wanting to write with emotion and create songs that could stand the test of time.

And of course, Lionel Richie. I came to his music a little later as well, but he became such a comfort during heartbreak and difficult times. His songs feel so personal and timeless, and the songwriting always feels like it’s speaking directly to you. If you listen to ‘Oh No,’ you’ll understand exactly what I mean.

HAPPY: What is the most important lesson you’ve learned about yourself as an artist while working on this project?

ADRIAN J: The biggest lesson I’ve learned is that timing really is everything. This song was originally meant to follow ‘Love Me’ back in 2021, but life took me in a completely different direction.

It’s been five years in the making, and looking back now, I can honestly say it was worth the wait. I don’t think I would have been able to achieve with this song what I’ve been able to now, even if I had released it back then.

I’ve learned that sometimes things don’t happen in our timing, and the best thing we can do is trust that they’re coming together in God’s timing.

There were moments when I thought I had it all figured out, but I didn’t — and that’s okay. This whole process has taught me patience, and it’s shown me that sometimes you have to go through certain things in life to become the artist you’re meant to be.

Even in the time I was away from music, I was still growing, and that growth is part of what made this song what it is today.

HAPPY: Now that ‘Oceanside’ is out in the world, what do you hope listeners take away from the experience of hearing it for the first time?

ADRIAN J: For me, ‘Oceanside’ is rooted in a real place, but I hope listeners can make it something entirely their own.

I want it to hold space for anyone moving through heartbreak, distance, or the quiet ache of missing someone, and to become a place they can return to in their own mind and heart.

More than anything, I hope the song feels like a pause — a moment to step out of the noise of life and into something softer, calmer, and more healing.

Music has always been that place for me, and I’d love for ‘Oceanside’ to become that for someone else too — not just a song they hear, but a feeling they carry with them and make part of their own story.

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?

ADRIAN J: It’s been hard to find happiness through a lot of the struggles these years have brought, but I’ve always found it in the simple things — dogs, music, and working on my car. Those are the things that ground me and bring me back to myself.

This release with ‘Oceanside’ has also brought me a lot of happiness, especially knowing there are exciting things ahead that I’m working toward.