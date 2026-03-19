Afroman channels police raid into songs and wins in court

When the police raided his house, Afroman didn’t just get mad, he got musical.

The rapper, born Joseph Foreman and best known for his 2000 hit ‘Because I Got High,’ found himself back in the spotlight…though this time, it wasn’t entirely voluntary.

Sort of.

In August 2022, the Adams County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Department searched Foreman’s home on suspicion of kidnapping and drug trafficking.

The raid caused over $20,000 in damages, including broken doors, a damaged gate, and a trashed security system.

Officers also seized more than $5,000 in cash, returning most, though Foreman alleged $400 went missing.

Instead of letting the ordeal fester in silence, Foreman turned the experience into an album: Lemon Pound Cake, a not-so-subtle jab at one of the deputies involved in the raid.

Though he was never criminally charged, the project became his public condemnation of the tactics used against him.

In March 2023, seven deputies named in the songs sued Afroman for defamation, claiming the lyrics violated their rights and demanding millions in damages.

Ironically, the lawsuit only made the videos depicting the officers blow up online–the deputies effectively Streisand-effected themselves.

After days of testimony in Adams County, the jury ruled entirely in Foreman’s favour. On Wednesday, after hours of deliberation, all claims were dismissed.

Videos of the judge reading the verdict quickly circulated on Afroman’s social media, capturing the mix of relief, vindication, and triumph.

In the end, Afroman proved that when the law comes knocking, sometimes the mic hits harder than any gavel.