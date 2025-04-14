Aimee Lou Wood Slams SNL’s ‘Mean-Spirited’ Sketch

‘The White Lotus’ star calls out the show for ‘cheap’ jokes

Aimee Lou Wood has called out a recent SNL sketch mocking her appearance as “mean and unfunny.”

The White Lotus star took to Instagram to address the skit, in which cast member Sarah Sherman impersonated her with exaggerated prosthetic teeth.

Wood admitted she might delete her post but stood by her critique, adding that SNL had since apologised.

The parody, titled White Potus, reimagined the show’s characters as Donald Trump and his inner circle—a twist that fell flat for Wood.

The actor clarified that while she loves satire, the joke felt cheap.

“Take the piss for sure—but there must be a cleverer, less cheap way?” she wrote.

Wood, known for Sex Education and Toxic Town, stressed that the skit’s focus on her teeth missed the mark: “I have big gap teeth, not bad teeth.”

Despite the backlash, she felt vindicated by the support, adding, “I’m glad I said something.”

Wood also recently opened up to GQ Hype about struggling with public focus on her looks over her work.