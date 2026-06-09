Mark Seymour, Conrad Sewell and Nathan Cavaleri complete Airlie Beach Festival of Music 2026 lineup

More than 60 acts will take over the Whitsundays this November, with Xavier Rudd, The Whitlams and Mental As Anything also on the bill

The Airlie Beach Festival of Music has locked in its final wave of artists for 2026, with Mark Seymour, Conrad Sewell, Nathan Cavaleri and Luke O’Shea joining an already stacked bill led by Xavier Rudd, Mental As Anything and The Whitlams.

Set against the Whitsundays’ postcard-perfect backdrop from November 6–8, the three-day Queensland festival will once again transform Airlie Beach into a sprawling live music hub, with more than 60 acts performing across 15 venues and the iconic waterfront main stage at the Whitsunday Sailing Club.

The latest additions bring everything from Australian rock royalty and chart-topping pop to blues virtuosity and country storytelling, rounding out one of the festival’s strongest lineups to date.

Returning more than a decade after his last appearance, Hunters & Collectors icon Mark Seymour says fans can expect a “significantly updated set”, while still making room for classics like ‘Throw Your Arms Around Me’ and ‘The Holy Grail’.

Conrad Sewell will bring hits including ‘Firestone’ and ‘Healing Hands’ to the Coral Sea, while guitar ace Nathan Cavaleri promises “victorious big stage energy” for his long-awaited festival debut.

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Other newly announced acts include Ben Ransom, Mike Elrington, Nicky Bomba’s Bustamento, Chris Webbe, Mak and Shar, Dillon James and more, joining previously announced artists including The Radiators, Adam Harvey, 19-Twenty, Skinny Living and Little Quirks.

Tickets for Airlie Beach Festival of Music 2026 are on sale now, with three-day passes and VIP packages available via their website Airlie Beach Festival of Music.