Aldous Harding announces new album Train on the Island

Aldous Harding is releasing her next album, Train on the Island, this year.

The Aotearoa based indie-folk singer’s last album release was in 2022, with Warm Chris, but she’s been busy since then.

Take her feature on the stand out track on Perfume Genius’ Glory, “No Front Teeth”, for example.

They performed the track for the first time last December in Melbourne, to much audience excitement.

The love for Harding was palpable in the room, and if the debut single “One Stop”, from her forthcoming album is anything to go by, it won’t be dying down anytime soon.

She’s also been collaborating with John Parish and Sleaford Mods, but now we know she’s been working on her solo work, too.

A multitasker!

Parish also has been enlisted as the producer for Train on the Island – you may know him from his extensive work with PJ Harvey.

The 10-track record was recorded at Rockfield Studios in Monmouth, Wales, where they also recorded Harding’s last three albums.

Michelle Henning directed the video for “One Stop,” and it features some pretty cool contemporary dance moves from Harding.

The announcement comes following the release of US and Europe tour dates, and now fans know what they can expect to hear!

Train on the Island, Harding’s fifth studio album, is out on May 8 via 4AD

Here’s the tracklist:

I Ate The Most One Stop Train On The Island Worms Venus In The Zinnia If Lady Does It San Francisco What Am I Gonna Do? Riding That Symbol Coats