Alex James announces ‘Britpop Classical’ Tour

The anthems of the ’90s get a spectacular second life with a full symphony.

Get ready for a symphonic wave of nostalgia. Blur’s bassist Alex James is taking the anthems of a generation and giving them a spectacular orchestral upgrade, announcing the first-ever ‘Britpop Classical’ UK tour for 2026.

Following a roof-blowing premiere at his Big Feastival, James will hit the road with a full orchestra and a kick-ass band to resurrect the era-defining hits of Blur, Oasis, and Pulp.

“Somehow all of these songs mean more to people now,” James mused, thrilled to see the music resonating with a new generation.

The tour promises a parade of special guests, including Republica’s Saffron and Reef’s Gary Stringer, ensuring each night is a unique celebration.

Kicking off at London’s majestic Royal Albert Hall next March, the journey will weave through iconic halls before culminating in a series of epic outdoor summer shows.