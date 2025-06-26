Less Gear, More Genius: Alexander White’s Minimalist Studio Setup

Alexander White on how a stripped-down approach fuels his creative process—and why an Avalon 737, a trusty SM7b, and the right collaborators are all he needs.

My studio setup is very simple. I don’t like to have too many options.

My focus is creating demos with a synth that has a guitar sound.

I create chords and melodies and then track down good guitarists to replicate the idea into acoustic sound.

I’ll then find drummers and bass players and vocalists to bring my demo alive.

With this project, I’m working with artists mainly in Nashville, so I haven’t really had to push the record button too often.

I must trust their tracking abilities and so far I haven’t had any issues. If there are any noise problems, I can clear them up with software.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexander White (@realalexanderwhite)

When I was working on my electronic project – Falqo, I had a lot more gear, from synths, guitars, amplifiers, tape machines and drums machines but I sold most of that gear when I moved to the countryside and am now traveling a lot lighter.

My main piece of gear that I have used for the last 10 years is an Avalon 737 mic pre with various microphones.

I have a Beez Neez Elly FET (Neumann U47 clone) and also a Shure SM7b that I use a lot too even though it needs a lift in the highs.

If I have something really solid to record, I will usually record it at my friend’s place who used to work for Sony.

He has all the gear, a great sounding room and some amazing microphones ranging from AKG C12 to Neumann U47 FET.

Being limited with gear helps me to hone in on what’s important, and that is to find the melody.

Words by Alexander White