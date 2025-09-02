How a Health Scare silenced Alice in Chains’ 2025 Plans

After a year of setbacks, the grunge giants tune up for a comeback.

Alice in Chains faced an unexpected hiatus in 2025 after drummer Sean Kinney’s medical emergency forced the band to cancel their spring tour and additional bookings.

Despite initial plans for a busy year, the grunge legends only performed once, at Black Sabbath’s historic “Back to the Beginning” concert, where Kinney made a recovery-driven appearance.

In a recent interview, guitarist Jerry Cantrell revealed the disappointment behind their canceled plans, stating, “We intended to work but had a little bit of a health scare with Sean… We planned on doing much more this year, but it just didn’t work out.”

While the band navigates this temporary pause, Cantrell has kept momentum alive with his solo “I Want Blood” tour, thrilling fans with a mix of new tracks and classic Alice in Chains songs.

Looking ahead, Cantrell hints at a potential 2026 resurgence for Alice in Chains, teasing the possibility of a new album, tour, or both. Reflecting on their Sabbath tribute performance, he called it a “magical thing” and a testament to Ozzy Osbourne’s enduring legacy.

For now, fans can cherish the band’s resilience and Cantrell’s solo journey, as the future of Alice in Chains awaits its next chapter.