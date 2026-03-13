Allah-Las Setlist & Set Times

Your complete guide to the Los Angeles band’s show at Beach Road Hotel.
Los Angeles psych-rock exports Allah-Las are set to grace the stage at the Beach Road Hotel this Friday, March 13, for what promises to be a sun-drenched evening of surf-tinged rock ‘n’ roll.
The band, known for their distinct blend of 60s-inspired jangle and reverb, will be treating fans to a comprehensive journey through their discography.
Attendees can expect a deep dive into the band’s catalogue, kicking off with ‘Tell Me (What’s on Your Mind)’ and running through favourites like ‘Busman’s Holiday,’ ‘Catalina,’ and ‘Blue Flower.’
The main set is packed with gems before closing out with ‘Raspberry Jam’ and ‘Calm Me Down.’ The band will return for an encore featuring the beloved tracks ‘Could Be You’ and the classic ‘Catamaran.’
Doors are open at 7:30 PM, with the band taking the stage around 9 PM.
Given the intimate venue and the band’s cult following, fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure their spot for what is shaping up to be a quintessential coastal rock show. Tickets still available here!
Allah-Las Full Setlist
Tell Me (What’s on Your Mind)
The Stuff
Prazer em te conhecer
Busman’s Holiday
In the Air
Ode to Vini
Nothing to Hide
Seven Point Five
Brittany Glasz
Polar Onion
Roadside Memorial
Catalina
Blue Flower
Raspberry Jam
Calm Me Down
Encore:
Could Be You
Catamaran
Allah-Las Set Times
Doors: 7:30pm
Allah-Las: 9pm
Allah-Las Remaining Tour Dates
MAR 13 – Sydney – Beach Road Hotel
MAR 14 – Lake Macquarie – Speers Point Park
MAR 15 – Sunshine Coast – Sunshine Coast Stadium
MAR 17 – Byron Bay – Beach Hotel