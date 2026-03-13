Allah-Las Setlist & Set Times

Your complete guide to the Los Angeles band’s show at Beach Road Hotel.

Los Angeles psych-rock exports Allah-Las are set to grace the stage at the Beach Road Hotel this Friday, March 13, for what promises to be a sun-drenched evening of surf-tinged rock ‘n’ roll.

The band, known for their distinct blend of 60s-inspired jangle and reverb, will be treating fans to a comprehensive journey through their discography.

Attendees can expect a deep dive into the band’s catalogue, kicking off with ‘Tell Me (What’s on Your Mind)’ and running through favourites like ‘Busman’s Holiday,’ ‘Catalina,’ and ‘Blue Flower.’

The main set is packed with gems before closing out with ‘Raspberry Jam’ and ‘Calm Me Down.’ The band will return for an encore featuring the beloved tracks ‘Could Be You’ and the classic ‘Catamaran.’

Doors are open at 7:30 PM, with the band taking the stage around 9 PM.

Given the intimate venue and the band’s cult following, fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure their spot for what is shaping up to be a quintessential coastal rock show. Tickets still available here!

Allah-Las Full Setlist

Tell Me (What’s on Your Mind)

The Stuff

Prazer em te conhecer

Busman’s Holiday

In the Air

Ode to Vini

Nothing to Hide

Seven Point Five

Brittany Glasz

Polar Onion

Roadside Memorial

Catalina

Blue Flower

Raspberry Jam

Calm Me Down

Encore:

Could Be You

Catamaran

Allah-Las Set Times

Doors: 7:30pm

Allah-Las: 9pm

Allah-Las Remaining Tour Dates

MAR 13 – Sydney – Beach Road Hotel

MAR 14 – Lake Macquarie – Speers Point Park

MAR 15 – Sunshine Coast – Sunshine Coast Stadium

MAR 17 – Byron Bay – Beach Hotel