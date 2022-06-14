Amber Heard has her first interview since trial: “I don’t blame the jury.”

Amber Heard has made her first statement since her and Johnny Depp’s trial verdict. While just an excerpt has been released, plenty was said.

Speaking to NBC’s Today program, Amber Heard, 36, has hit back at the reaction since the jury gave their decision. Watched by the world it seemed, the trial has been compared to that of the OJ Simpson trial for its public engagement and their reaction to the result, respectively.

While the verdict being was overwhelmingly welcomed by Johnny Depp supporters and watchers of the trial alike, Amber Heard felt different. Speaking on the jury and their decision, she said: “I don’t blame them.” She alleged the favor to Depp was due to his, “paid employees and randos”, testifying on the stand.

She went on: “They had said in those seats and heard over three weeks of non-stop, relentless testimony from paid employees and towards the end of the trial, ‘randos’, as I say.

“Again, how could they after listening to three-and-a-half weeks of testimony about how I was an un-credible person and not to believe a word that came out of my mouth?”

Depp was awarded $14.4 million (AUD) in damages, while Heard was given $2 million. Depp’s damages came mostly from the 2018 Washington Post op-ed Heard had written. In the article, despite not naming Depp, she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp then sued her for the implication.

Amber Heard also commented on the social media response and its alleged influence on the jury, calling it “unfair.”

“I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don’t presume the average person should know those things. And so I don’t take it personally,” she said.

While Depp continues to keep himself occupied as he tours with Jeff Beck, Heard’s team released a statement in response to the Today interview: “Johnny Depp’s legal team blanketed the media for days after the verdict with numerous statements and interviews on television, and Depp himself did the same on social media.”

This was after her attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, made the first public interview about the trial’s verdict on The Today Show. The case clearly isn’t over as an appeal has been opened from Heard’s side. However, it’s speculated that Depp may dismiss the charges if Heard agrees to not pursue an appeal.

Watch an excerpt of the interview below: