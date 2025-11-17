Among The Restless curates ‘Ausify,’ your new playlist for Homegrown Sounds

The six-piece band champions local talent with a curated collection of Australian alternative rock and pop.

The Australian alternative rock band Among The Restless is promoting local music with their new Ausify playlist.

The six-piece band, known for its energetic sound and thought-provoking songwriting, has curated a collection dedicated to other Australian artists.

The Ausify playlist is a powerful cross-section of the current Australian music landscape.

It moves from the sparkling indie-pop of The Tullamarines’ ‘Running on Empty’ to the anthemic rock of South Summit’s ‘WE ARE.’

Listeners can experience the hypnotic rhythms of sleepazoid in ‘NEW AGE’ and the raw, post-punk energy of Sonic Reducer’s ‘NEEDLES.’

The collection also highlights the poignant storytelling of Julia Jacklin alongside the unique Indigenous surf-rock sound of King Stingray.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Among The Restless (@amongtherestless)

This initiative aims to raise awareness for the breadth of music within the Australian scene.

For fans of Among The Restless and Australian rock, the Ausify playlist serves as an essential resource for discovery, offering a direct connection to the nation’s most compelling new voices.

The best part? It’s collaborative! If you’ve got a track you want seen, just comment on their instagram post.