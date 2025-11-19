Amy Taylor x Playboy: Punk’s Wildest Frontwoman Lands an Iconic Spread

Amy Taylor scores a major crossover moment with a bold new Playboy feature.

Amyl and The Sniffers’ show no signs slowing as Amy Taylor has dropped another cultural grenade. Playboy has released the first glimpse of an upcoming feature centred on the band’s electric front woman, and the internet is buzzing.

Call it the collab of the century.

Truly, have you ever come across something that feels so iconic?

Playboy unveiled the teaser today, confirming that Taylor will appear in the next issue, complete with a profile by writer Douglas Greenwood and photography by Byron Spencer.

For any other band, this would be a headline on its own… but Amyl and The Sniffers have already had a week of wild headlines: a cancelled free show, a pop-up gig, and a legendary $35,000 bar tab shouted for the entire crowd. Its chaotic and yet we are completly here for it.

Taylor stepping into Playboy’s pages feels like a natural escalation for a band that treats provocation like oxygen.

While the magazine has tried to buff up its legacy in recent years, its reputation as a centrefold institution still looms large, which means Taylor’s appearance will absolutely wind up anyone who clutches their pearls a little too tightly.

But controversy has always been her playground. The band’s gloriously unhinged “Jerkin’” video cemented their lusty, body-positive ethos long before this moment.

There’s also precedent for punk women rewriting Playboy’s script, icons like Wendy O. Williams did it decades ago.

Amy Taylor’s feature promises less pin-up, more portrait: a deep dive into her orbit, her bandmates, and the scrappy Melbourne scene that shaped them.

From Balaclava share houses to SoundCloud uploads recorded in a single seamless sitting, the Sniffers’ origin story remains as punk as their sound.

There’s no release date yet, but keep up with Playboys offical socials to follow along.