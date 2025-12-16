Amyl and the Sniffers to stream live concert at London’s Ally Pally

The sweat, the sound, the cinema.

The sweat-drenched, punk rock energy of Amyl and the Sniffers’ biggest headline conquest will now be a permanent, chaotic monument.

Fresh from a globe-shaking year supporting rock titans AC/DC and tearing across stages worldwide, the Australian firebrands announced “Live at Ally Pally 2025,” a blistering concert film capturing their historic night at London’s sprawling Alexandra Palace.

Directed by John Angus Stewart, the film immortalises a volcanic 24-song set, a career-spanning barrage featuring ‘Hertz,’ ‘Security,’ and ‘Guided by Angels.’

As the final echoes of their December Australian shows fade, the Sniffers are charging ahead.

With their latest album Cartoon Darkness as fuel, they’ve announced a North American headline tour for June 2025, promising to bring the same relentless voltage from Toronto to Minneapolis.

But first, the Ally Pally spectacle is streaming soon, catch it below!