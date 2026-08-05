Amyl and the Sniffers announce country concert film and album, Truth Or Consequence

Amyl and the Sniffers are heading to the big screen.

It all goes back to last year, in between Coachellas when the band visited the famous ‘El Coyote’ Mexican restaurant in L.A.

Now, we have the impending release of Truth Or Consequence, a film by John Angus Stewart, along with a live album.

The film, in essence, is a documentation of a very special performance where the band reimagine and perform their songs as stripped-back, country versions.

What you can expect is all of your favourite Amyl and The Sniffers tracks, plus a cover of Slim Dusty’s ‘Lights On The Hill’, and a couple of cheeky unreleased songs.

This is Amyl and the Sniffers in a brand new light, it’s intimate, unusual, and a whole lot of fun.

You’ll also be able to see some rare and candid behind the scenes moments of the band.

About the live album and film, the band said that they hope “it is listened to as it was made, in a ruckus exclamation between a cherished group of friends.”

Truth Or Consequence is out on vinyl and streaming services on Sept 4th, with the Australian cinematic release beginning August 28th.

You can check out the trailer, here.

Also, make sure to pre-order the album here, and secure your tickets, here.