Amyl and The Sniffers drop a surprise FREE show at Fed SQ this Friday

Melbourne, get ready: Amyl and The Sniffers are bringing the chaos straight to your city streets.

Melbourne punk-rock heroes Amyl and The Sniffers are back home this Friday (14 November) for a one-night-only, free outdoor gig at Fed Square, and it’s arriving almost out of nowhere.

The announcement drops just two days before the band hits the stage, promising a chaotic, high-octane night for the city’s rock fans.

Fresh from their role as special guests on AC/DC’s POWER UP Australian tour, Amy Taylor and co. are ready to unleash their signature ferocity in the heart of Melbourne.

Known for breakneck riffs, sweat-soaked performances, and unapologetic energy, Amyl and The Sniffers have cemented themselves as one of Australia’s most electrifying live acts.

Opening the show will be Public Figures, Melbourne’s rising pop-rock duo of Evie Vlah and Gigi Argiro.

The pair are set to get the crowd moving with a mix of AC/DC classics and their own high-energy originals, setting the tone for what promises to be a full-throttle night.

Katrina Sedgwick OAM, Director & CEO of MAP Co, says the event continues Fed Square’s tradition of bringing iconic, free live music to the city. “Amyl and The Sniffers are one of Australia’s most explosive live acts. Fearless, magnetic, and completely unmissable. High Voltage celebrates Melbourne’s music heritage in the heart of the city, and it’s free for everyone.”

High Voltage is presented by Fed Square, City of Melbourne, and Double J, coinciding with AC/DC’s POWER UP tour across Australia. The show kicks off at 7.30pm and is all ages.

Event Details: