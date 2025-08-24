Amyl & The Sniffers speak out for Palestine and slam J.K. Rowling at Reading 2025

Reading Festival 2025 wasn’t just about loud guitars and muddy fields – it was also a stage for political fire.

Amyl & The Sniffers frontwoman Amy Taylor took a break between tracks to voice her solidarity with Palestine and let rip at J.K. Rowling and Donald Trump.

“I want to say fuck J.K. Rowling, and I want to say my heart is with the people in Palestine,” Taylor told the crowd. “It takes nothing to think about that kind of thing and talk about that kind of thing, and any kind of action is some kind of action. What else can I say? I guess fuck Trump, haha! That’s it, and I’ll leave it at that.”

They weren’t the only ones. Enter Shikari used their set to highlight the atrocities in Gaza, while Bring Me The Horizon and Hozier have also been vocal in recent months.

Reading 2025, it seems, is as much about protest as it is about punk riffs.