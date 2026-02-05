Andie Loui’s ‘Another Bad Idea’ Scores the Turmoil of Your Twenties

Letting go sounds like this.

Andie Loui’s debut album, Another Bad Idea, feels like opening a journal from your most restless years.

It is a raw and beautifully messy soundtrack to being in your twenties, where every emotion is dialled up to its maximum volume.

Released today, February 5th 2026, this album is where the artist, known professionally as Andréa Louise Horstad, finally steps fully into her own light.

You might know her work from behind the scenes, composing for other artists or crafting the mood for Norwegian television.

With this project, she trades that collaborative role for a solo one, granting herself the freedom to explore without a filter.

The result is an album that is intensely personal and feels thrillingly unpredictable.

This is an album about the push and pull of growing up. It is about the aching want to cling to people and moments while knowing you have to release them.

It wrestles with goodbyes, with not being chosen, and with the quiet bravery it takes to finally let go of trying to control everything.

These songs are not full narratives. They are snapshots and fragments, pieces of a puzzle that the listener gets to arrange, reflecting how confusing those years can truly feel.

The music itself is a perfect mirror for this emotional state. It never sits still, flowing easily from catchy pop to moody alternative and intimate indie.

One minute you are caught in the energetic rush of what sounds like a live band, and the next you are surrounded by quirky electronic textures from a 90s synth or the warm hum of a distorted organ.

These unconventional choices give the album a tangible, physical presence.

At the heart of it all is Loui’s voice. She can deliver a line with such fragile intimacy you feel you are hearing a secret, only to swell into a raw, powerhouse roar that fills the entire space.

She builds these quiet, silent moments only to shatter them with glorious noise, leading you to huge, cinematic peaks that feel like a necessary release.

The entire album masterfully balances on this edge between falling apart and breaking through.

Andie Loui takes all the skill she has honed as a composer and uses it to map the beautiful chaos of a young heart, announcing herself as an artist with a powerful and distinct voice all her own.