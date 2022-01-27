Former games show host Andrew O’Keefe was arrested

Andrew O’Keefe has been charged for allegedly grabbing a woman’s throat before kicking and punching her in the Sydney CBD.

O’Keefe was arrested at around 4.30am on Thursday after police learned about the incident that took place on Tuesday afternoon.

The former Deal or No Deal star and White Ribbon ambassador apparently met with a 38-year-old woman at his apartment when an altercation broke out, according to the NSW Police.

“A verbal argument ensued between the pair, before the man allegedly assaulted the woman — grabbing her by the throat, pushing her to the ground and punching her,” a police statement read.

“The man allegedly assaulted the woman a second time — punching and kicking her — before she left the unit.”

When the police picked up O’Keefe for the arrest he was heard screaming and thumping the side of the van.

“F**k you, I’m a victim of crime,” O’Keefe was heard screaming.

“I’m a victim of crime you f**kwits.”

The former host of Channel Seven’s Weekend Sunrise was charged with two counts of intentionally choking a person without consent, three rounds of common assault and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Look Andrew O'Keefe may have been charged with assaulting a woman, but at least it wasn't a crime that prompted much more outcry this week – not smiling. — Dr Vyom Sharma (@drvyom) January 27, 2022

Police will allege the 50-year-old assaulted his business partner during a verbal argument at his home.

Ahead of O’Keefe’s scheduled appearance at Sydney Central Local Court, Magistrate Robert Williams told the court that O’Keefe had been referred to a court clinician.

Magistrate Williams said the clinician was preparing a report for the hearing and rumours are swirling that O’Keefe will refer to struggles with mental illness as a defence.

At this stage, bail has been refused to the D-grade celebrity and he will face charges later today.