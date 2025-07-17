WATCH Andy Mineo’s ‘I Swear, This Is Not An André 3000 Diss Song’

Check out Andy Mineo’s This Is Not An André 3000 Diss Song, one of our favourite tracks in the last while

Even though it dropped a couple of weeks ago, we’re still digging Andy Mineo’s latest single and creative music video, I Swear, This Is Not an André 3000 Diss Song.

As he teased, Mineo dives into his own insecurities around creativity, artistry, and growing older, projecting those feelings onto the legendary OutKast icon in a clever, heartfelt way.

The track is actually a rework of a song from Mineo’s For Promotional Use Only project—something he initially released only on Soundcloud and his website.

This new version stems from the original’s closing track, “I swear, I wanted to like this André album,” giving it fresh life and perspective.

And keep your eyes peeled at the end of the video, where Mineo drops a little teaser hinting at what’s coming next, flashing the cryptic words “the and?” with a sly letter swap.

If you haven’t checked it out yet, definitely give it a watch—still one of the coolest drops this month.