Anirban Jee is out there ‘Looking for Something’ on soulful new single

Anirban Jee has processed the art of detachment on his new single, a soulful, R&B-flecked sizzler titled ‘Looking For Something’.

Written and composed entirely by the award-winning Australian artist himself, the song muses on the pursuit of happiness in life and romance, and the pleasure and pain that can result.

Though it treds complex lyrical themes, ‘Looking For Something’ is carried by groovy and infectious production, opening with warm guitar riffs and ever-catchy finger-click percussion.

It begins with relatively sparse production, which allows Jee’s commanding vocals to take centre stage, before adding further texture with drum beats and shimmering keys.

It makes for an earworm of a chorus, as Jee delivers deep vocals that pair seamlessly with the simmering rhythms.

While these R&B moments remain a throughline across the entire track — helped along by a brooding timbre and hip-swinging beats — Jee isn’t confined to any one genre.

There’s an indie-pop feel to the track with its effortless melodies and airy backing harmonies, and it at times veers towards soul with Jee’s lilting cadence.

He further enriches the sound with whirring synth flourishes, which add a retro-futuristic vibe and again diversify the production.

Through it all, it’s Jee’s performance that pulls focus, as he veers from heavenly and delicate harmonies to rich baritones with finesse.

Jee places equal weight on his storytelling, with ‘Looking For Something’ tracing his search for a lasting relationship. “Feeling my life is hollow,” he croons on the first verse, “what did I lose?”.

It’s a vulnerable tale of heartbreak and moving on, with Jee describing the lyrics in a press statement as a “journey from attachment to detachment while we continue to search for happiness in life despite our individual challenges.”

Such a clear vision of his craft is perhaps to be expected from Jee, who collected the award for Songwriter of the Year at the 2018 Australian Songwriting Contest.

Elsewhere, he has topped the World Indie Music Chart and enjoyed radio play both in Australia and internationally.

Have a listen to Anirban Jee’s latest single ‘Looking for Something’ below to see what all the fuss is about (you won’t be disappointed).