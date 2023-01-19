Announcing the 2022 Needle In The Hay Finalists!

After falling in love with way too many bands, Happy Mag is proud to unveil the 30 Needle In The Hay Finalists for 2022!
Needle In The Hay is an annual competition created to give artists a shot in the arm when they need it most.
With a grand prize of having your single pressed to vinyl, and for the first time ever, four one-on-one mentorship programs up for grabs with some of Australia and New Zealand’s most esteemed songwriters and producers, not to mention over $30,000 runner-up prizes to be won, it’s currently Australia’s largest independent music competition.
After sifting through thousands of entries, today Happy Mag reveals the 30 Needle In The Hay finalists, who will all be in contention for that prize pool.
In alphabetical order, here are the 2022 Needle In The Hay finalists:
Ainsley Farrell
Angie Coleman
Agung Mango
Becka Armani
Bread Club
Buzz Kull
Dead Witch
Dulcie
Euan Hart
Feign Jima
Floozy
Foura
Full Flower Moon Band
Greta Stanley
Hannah Cameron
Jade Kenji
Jess Reiss
Lola Scott
Mikk
Montgomery
Mr Rhodes
Paris Rodrigues
Pheobe Go
R.F Colman
Salarymen
Southside Denny
The Oogars
The Lazy Eyes
The Slingers
The Sooks
So what happens now? From here, these 30 finalists are in the hands of Needle In The Hay’s guest judges; Benjamin Law, FlexMami, Georgia Mooney, Jeff Apter, Kieran Llama (Spacey Jane), Marieke Hardy, Ngaiire, Stephen Ferris and Zach Stevenson (Hockey Dad). Their votes will decide the ultimate winners, who will be unveiled in the coming weeks.
Needle In The Hay is now in its seventh year, the winners of Needle in the Hay 2022 will join a list of competition alumni including Maple Glider, Tones and I, Spacey Jane, Haiku Hands, The Buoys, and so many more.