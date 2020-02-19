Another Buffy star is down for a reboot of the iconic series

Anthony Stewart Head has recently confirmed that, if the opportunity arose, he would be up for a Buffy the Vampire Slayer remake.

Head has followed suit with fellow stars who have also expressed their willingness to return to the show. News of a reboot was announced in 2018, however, there have seemingly been no further developments since.

Anthony Stewart Head is the latest Buffy star to throw his hat into the ring for a reboot. Could it be enough to see the iconic series brought back to life?

The beloved series followed the adventures of Buffy and friends, as they faced the struggles of being teenagers whilst simultaneously fighting the demon world. Head played the role of high school librarian/Slayer Watcher, Rupert Giles. The series ran from 1997 to 2003.

Speaking to the New York Post, Head described that he would be down for a reboot: “Yes. I wouldn’t know what as, because Giles has aged a little bit. Maybe I’m the head of the Watcher’s council now. But to be honest, of course I would. It was so formative.”

“[Fans still bring it up] quite a lot, actually,” Head continued. “It does span the generations. I still don’t understand how it never came away with any Emmys, or any of those awards.

“People [tell me] how much it meant to them at the time they were growing up, how it resonated, and bless them. They quite often say Giles was the father figure that was missing in their lives for various reasons. I think that’s part of it’s longevity. It hit home. It’s quite remarkable.”

Other actors who have expressed their interest include James Marsters, who played vampire-turned-slayer-beau, Spike, as well as Michelle Tractenberg, who appeared as Buffy’s sister, Dawn, from the fifth season. Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played the iconic titular character, has said that whilst she wished the project well, she would not be returning.

In 2018, Fox announced its intentions of a Buffy reboot with original director Jos Whedon at the helm and Buffy’s role filled by a black actress. However, there have been no further developments.

