Anthropic fights back against Trump Administration “Retaliation”

Anthropic refuses to bend on autonomous weapons stance.

AI giant Anthropic has filed suit against the Trump administration, alleging an “unlawful campaign of retaliation” after the company refused to allow unrestricted military use of its Claude chatbot.

The Pentagon recently slapped the San Francisco-based firm with a rare “supply chain risk” designation, typically reserved for foreign adversaries, while President Trump simultaneously ordered federal agencies to abandon the technology.

Anthropic contends the punishment stems directly from its stance against enabling mass surveillance and fully autonomous weapons systems without human oversight.

The dual lawsuits, filed in California and Washington D.C., argue the administration violated First Amendment rights by weaponising government power to coerce compliance.

While Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth maintains the action protects national security, industry observers call the move unprecedented against a U.S. company.

Ironically, the public dispute has boosted Anthropic’s reputation among privacy-conscious consumers, with Claude downloads now surpassing competitors ChatGPT and Gemini amid the controversy.