Apple Music forces labels to reveal AI-Generated Content

Streaming giant asks labels to self-report synthetic music.

Apple Music is shifting the burden of honesty onto the music industry with the rollout of new “Transparency Tags,” requiring labels and distributors to explicitly flag AI-generated content.

Announced in a partner newsletter, the framework mandates disclosures across four key areas: artwork, tracks, composition, and music videos.

Apple defers to content providers to determine what qualifies as AI-made, stating that proper tagging is the essential first step toward developing thoughtful industry policies.

This self-reporting model stands in stark contrast to competitors like Deezer, which has built proprietary technology to detect synthetic music independently.

Deezer recently revealed it now receives over 60,000 fully AI-generated tracks daily, with synthetic content accounting for roughly 39% of all deliveries.

Crucially, the platform estimates that up to 85% of streams on AI-generated music are fraudulent, designed to game royalty systems rather than showcase creativity.

While Apple bets on voluntary disclosure, Deezer is actively catching AI content at the source, raising questions about which approach will ultimately define the future of streaming integrity.