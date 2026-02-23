Ready for AI playlists? These are the changes coming to Apple Music

Play on the playlist playground.

Apple is transforming its music streaming service with iOS 26.4, introducing AI-powered playlists and a visually dynamic redesign.

The upcoming update, now in beta testing, brings ‘Playlist Playground’ to Apple Music, allowing subscribers to generate custom 25-song playlists using natural language prompts, from “Taylor Swift country tracks” to “morning coffee vibes.”

The app’s aesthetic is getting a dramatic overhaul, with interface colours dynamically shifting to match album artwork, creating an immersive full-screen experience when paired with motion-supported covers.

Practical improvements include the ability to add songs to multiple playlists simultaneously, a new Ambient Music widget featuring four focus-oriented playlists, and a ‘Concerts Near You’ section for discovering local shows.

Beyond music, iOS 26.4 introduces end-to-end encryption for RCS chats with Android users and an ‘Urgent’ section in the Reminders app.

The update represents Apple’s most significant music platform enhancement in years, blending artificial intelligence with human-curated sensibilities.