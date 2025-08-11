APRA AMCOS opens applications for 2026 Professional Development Awards

APRA AMCOS offers $130k in career-boosting grants for 2026 Professional Development Awards

APRA AMCOS is once again putting serious career fuel in the tanks of emerging and established music creators, with applications now open for the 2026 Professional Development Awards (PDAs).

Now in their 15th year, the PDAs offer 13 winners a life-changing $10,000 each to invest in their growth — whether that’s co-writing in Nashville, studying at a European conservatory, or jumping into industry workshops closer to home.

Past winners include heavy-hitters like Angie McMahon, Gotye, Baker Boy, Ngaiire and BARKAA, proving these awards have a habit of spotting greatness early.

Three of the 13 awards are dedicated to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander members, including a senior category for artists aged 50+, ensuring support spans generations.

Applications close 5pm AEST, Tuesday 23 September, with winners revealed Thursday 12 February 2026.

More info and applications: apraamcos.com.au/professionaldevelopmentawards